Mr. Richard F. (Bud) Curry, 79, died April 27, 2022, in Florida.
Mr. Curry was born April 9, 1943, in South Bend, Ind. He joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school, came to Tennessee in 1970 and went to work for Robert E. Curry on his farm, milking cows. After several years he moved to Florida. He loved to play the guitar with friends, of which he had many. In early life, he had two children who went to live with their mom. He is preceded in death by parents, Richard H. and Alice M. Curry; and 2-month-old son Thomas.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
Survivors include daughter Malissa Coker and husband Fred; sisters, Virginia Henson and husband Richard Bowland, Lori O‘Malley and husband Bobby; brothers, Patrick Curry, Mike Curry and wife Lina; and many other family members.
