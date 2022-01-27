Mr. Richard Fralix, 93, of Pulaski died Jan. 25, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Fralix was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Pulaski. He loved fishing and was a lifelong farmer. He did yard service and always cut wood in preparation for winter. He also loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by wife Margaret Ann Pruitt Fralix; parents, Glenie Wood and Roxie Jane Jernigan Fralix; nine brothers and sisters; and grandchildren, Vernon Overholt and Margaret Callie Overholt.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 27, from 2-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Pamela Overholt and husband Vernon, Michelle Overholt, all of Pulaski; sons, Richard Allen Fralix and Virgina Loflin, Billy Joe Fralix and wife Patricia, David Lee Fralix and wife Connie, Johnny Paul Fralix and wife Mary Margaret, Mark Chester Fralix, all of Pulaski; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.