Mr. Richard Frank Johnston, 67, died Jan. 23, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Johnston was born July 15, 1955, in Pulaski, and was a loving husband, father and pop. He loved his grandchildren dearly. He always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. He was a kind, patient man who was a member of New Providence Church of Christ. He loved his church family and never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by parents, Frank and Nannie Louise Johnston; sister Archie Ann Johnston Smith; and nephew Curtis Poe.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 3-5 p.m. at New Providence Church of Christ. Memorial services will begin at 5 p.m.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Sherry Gibbons Johnston of Pulaski; daughters, Crystal Bottoms and husband Billy of Old Hickory, Kandee Dunn and husband Carl of Smyrna; son Kris Dale of Tennessee; grandchildren, Haylea, Graicen, Trent, Mick, Dyllin, Karlee, Jack, Logan, Ansley, Luke; sister-in-law Caron Gibbons of Lawrence County; niece Cindy Poe of Washington; life-long friend Paul Felker and wife Angie of Goodspring; several nieces and nephews; and special pet Sebastian.
