Mr. Richard (Allen) Griffin Jr., 39, of Pulaski died May 3, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Griffin was born Nov. 18, 1981. He worked at Lowes. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Louie Alvin and Bettye Russell Griffin, Dorothy Warren Pardon, and James Elbredge and Alberta Pardon.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Bunker Hill Church of God, 3231 Bunker Hill Road, Pulaski.
The Rose Sharon Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include parents, Richard Sr. and Jo Ann Pardon Griffin of Prospect; children, Tanner Williams and wife Amanda of Alabama, Kurt Canfield of South Carolina, Tiana Hunt and husband David, Shakota Neal, Jacob Griffin, Tyrese Neal, all of Oklahoma, Rainy Neal of North Carolina, Zoey Griffin, Tucker Griffin, Cooper Griffin, all of Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; Amanda Griffin of Pulaski; brother Russell Griffin of Prospect; sister Morgan Griffin-Morgan and husband Jonathan of Ardmore, Ala.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, coworkers and friends.
