Mr. Richard Heath Johns, 45, died Feb. 15, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Johns was born Jan. 1, 1976, in Lawrenceburg, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son who always put his family first. He had a passion for deer and turkey hunting and lived for the outdoors. He loved golf and his competitive side made him hard to beat. He was a Tennessee Vol for life. He is preceded in death by grandfather Gordon Barksdale and father-in-law Bill Thornton.
Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Memorial Gardens with Nick King officiating.
Survivors include wife Leigh Thornton Johns of Pulaski; daughters, Madison Alexandria Johns of Florida, Cassidy Leigh Fairbanks of Alabama, Kelsey Grace Fairbanks Oxendine of Georgia; grandson Jacob Ashley Oxendine; parents, Johnny Roger and June Barksdale Johns of Ethridge; sister Heather Cox and husband Brent of Lawrenceburg; mother-in-law Wanda K. Thornton of Mississippi; grandmother Bobbie Barksdale Stinnett of Ethridge; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.