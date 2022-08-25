Mr. Richard Holland Russell, 87, of Giles County died Aug. 23, 2022.
Mr. Russell was born Aug. 5, 1935, in Giles County. In 1953, he graduated from Campbellsville High School. He went on to marry his high school sweetheart, Martha Carvell Russell, in 1955. He worked for Noland Company, where he retired after 40 years of dedicated service. Throughout his life, he enjoyed staying active, including hunting (coon, dove and duck), fishing, playing in a men’s softball league and riding bikes with his grandkids. Most importantly he enjoyed serving his Lord and Savior by serving as a deacon for over 25 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Forrest and Beulah Owen Russell; brothers, Willard Russell, Jerry Russell; and sisters, Geraldine Russell and Wanda Autrey.
Visitation is today (Thursday) from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Friday). Burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Attn: Gifts from Friends, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203.
Survivors include wife of 67 years Martha Carvell Russell; daughter, Teresa Manies and husband Jeff of Pulaski; grandchildren, Caitlin Augustin and husband Rob, Dillon Manies and wife Amanda, all of Pulaski; sisters, Joann Dickey and husband Dean of Columbia, Linda Morris and husband George of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren.
