Mr. Richard Lee Bonjour, 80, of Elkton died Jan. 20, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Bonjour was born was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Hampton, Iowa. He had many life experiences from growing up on a farm in Iowa. He joined the Air Force and spent 20 years as a B-47 and B-52 mechanic before retiring. He then went to work for Wal-Mart headquarters in Bentonville, Ark., where he completed his bachelor’s degree. He then went to work for Boeing Aerospace in Wichita, Kansas, where he retired. While in Wichita, he was very active in the Masonic lodge and his group of friends with their street rods. After moving to Elkton, he became active in Elkton United Methodist Church, where he was always willing to volunteer to work at Christmas helping others in Ardmore, Toys for Tots in Pulaski and the Methodist Church’s annual bean supper, fish fry and cooking at the monthly breakfast. He is preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Faye Bonjour; and daughter Julia Lee Bonjour.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Elkton United Methodist Church with Brad Smith officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Timothy John (TJ) Bonjour and wife Sarah of San Antonio, Texas, Christopher Bonjour and wife Amy of Kansas City, Mo., Michael Bonjour and wife Jae of Freeport, Fla.; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
