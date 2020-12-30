Mr. Richard Lonnie Burks Sr., 89, died Dec. 25, 2020, at STRHS Lawrenceburg.
Mr. Burks was born Jan. 21, 1931, in Giles County. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Fafnir Bearing where he was a machinist. He was a member of the Second Street Church of Christ for more than 64 years. He was a gunsmith who loved hunting, fishing, gardening and working in his yard. He is preceded in death by wife Maba Nell Felker Burks; and parents, Jodie and Mary Pratt Burks.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Jeff Jenkins and Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Second Street Church of Christ, 300 N. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include son Ricky Burks of Pulaski and numerous friends.
