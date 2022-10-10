Mr. Richard (Rickey) Lyle Holley, 61, of Pulaski died Oct. 7, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville.
Mr. Holley was born Jan. 19, 1961, in Pulaski. He was retired from Holley’s Printing in Pulaski. He loved cutting his yard to perfection. He enjoyed watching old westerns, wrestling and Blue Bloods, his favorite. He is preceded in death by parents, William Junior Holley and Peggy May Pillow; and brothers, William Roy Holley and James Buster Holley.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at New Providence Church of Christ in Pulaski.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Survivors include wife Pat Holley of Elkton; daughter Ashley Nichole Holley of Pulaski; stepdaughter Rebecca Stewart of Elkton; grandson William Abel Holley; brother Michael Clay Holley and wife Lisa of Murfreesboro; sisters, Christie Horn and husband Barry of Athens, Ala., Tana Harris and husband Dwight of Pulaski; special friend Edward Bass of Elkton; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
