Mr. Richard Neal Rose, 68, of Pulaski died May 30, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Rose was born June 12, 1952, in Pulaski. He bravely served in the 101st Airborne Division of the U. S. Army from 1969-72 during the Vietnam War, after which he was honorably discharged for injuries sustained. He worked as a supervisor at Maremont Gabriel in Pulaski and Modine Manufacturing Company in Lawrenceburg. He also worked as a lineman for Pulaski Electric System and Charter Cable in Columbia. He is preceded in death by parents, Arvie Lee and Iva Mae Rose; brother Anthony Leroy Rose and sister Margie Laverne Rose.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 2, from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, June 3, from 1-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m.
Survivors include loving wife of 39 years Patty Johnson Rose; daughters, Nikki Rose Oliver of Lynnville, Amber Curtis and husband Jerrett of Summertown; sons, Jonathan Rose and wife Christie of Lynnville, Dustin Neal Rose and wife Tina of Pulaski; grandchildren, Dillon Rose, Tyler Oliver, Bethany Oliver, McKenzie Rose, Chloe Jones, Addison Jones, Raylan Rose, Julia Mae Rose, Case Curtis; great-grandchild Kooper Rose; sister Conetha Rose Perrydore; sister-in-law Judy Rose; brother-in-law Ray Johnson and wife Deb; several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.
