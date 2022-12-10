Mr. Richard Raymond Long, 80, of Athens, Ala., died Dec. 3, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Long was born April 17, 1942, in Tiffin, Ohio. He retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of service and was a former manager at the Redstone commissary. He enjoyed Star Wars and collecting baseball cards and Hot Wheels. He also enjoyed setting up and being a vender at Dog Days. He is preceded in death by parents, Edward and Dorothy Koontz Long.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Patricia Long of Athens, Ala.; son Tony Luttrell and wife Annette of Athens, Ala.; sisters, Pat Steinmetz of Lakeland, Fla., Pam Long of Tiffin, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.