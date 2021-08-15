Mr. Richard (Hippie) Steffee, 63, died Aug. 12, 2021, in Giles County.
Mr. Steffee was born May 29, 1958. He enjoyed drawing, fishing and loved his garden. He loved being outdoors and doing things outside. He is preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Barbara Steffee.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating.
Survivors include wife Misty Steffee of Pulaski; sons, Lucas Steffee, Aidan Steffee, both of Pulaski; sisters, Shari Heimlich and husband Randy of California, Debbie Murry and husband Mike of Franklin; brothers, Carl Steffee of Missouri, Michael Steffee of Tullahoma; aunt Dorothy DeLong of California; parents-in-law, Roy and Eloise Griggs of Pulaski; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
