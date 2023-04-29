Mr. Richard Thomas Frank, 88, of Toney, Ala., died April 19, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Frank was born July 29, 1934, in Madison, Wisc. He was a United States Army veteran, a member of Murphy Hill Baptist Church in Toney, Ala., and retired from Huntsville Airport. He loved woodworking, cooking (his favorite was liver and onions), and was a collector of many things. He is preceded in death by parents, Charles David and Agnes Frank; wife Janet Frank; daughters, Donna Peterson, Teri Aftab; brothers, Jerry, Pokey, Bernard; and sisters, Dorothy, Annie and Patsy.
Memorial services were April 29 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include son Rick Frank and wife Tina of Pulaski; daughter Marie Simpson of Hazel Green, Ala.; sisters, Nita Dufour of Huntsville, Ala., Martha Conklin of Florida, Linda Spangenburg of Union Grove, Ala.; grandchildren, Jessica, Jenny, Melissa, Amy, Ricky, Sophia, Saira, Samina, Allie, Shane, Christina, Bo; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
