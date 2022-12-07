Mr. Rickey (Lightenin) Beddingfield, 58, died Dec. 3, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Beddingfield was born Nov. 24, 1964, in Pulaski. He was employed with Timkin for 25-plus years. He enjoyed old cars and motorcycles. He is preceded in death by father Paul Gibson Beddingfield and mother Sandra Gaines Minatra.
Visitation will be held today (Wednesday) from 4-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Survivors include nephew Alan Beddingfield and wife Amy of Culleoka; great-nephews, Gavin Beddingfield, Walker Beddingfield, both of Culleoka; aunts, Judy Looney and husband Jerry, Genene Ulrich, all of Pulaski; and uncle Ronnie Beddingfield and wife Sharon of Madison, Tenn.
