Mr. Ricky Dean Pierce, 69, died Nov. 5, 2022.
Mr. Pierce was born Dec. 3, 1952. He served in the Marines from 1970-73. He was a proud veteran and served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member of American Legion Post 60 and Pulaski Elks Lodge #1872. He attended New Providence Church of Christ. He spent 33 years at Stewart’s Tire and retired from the Giles County Highway Department. Everyone who knew him felt his big heart and his giving nature. He loved his family and many, many friends. He loved the outdoors, riding his Harley, golfing, and was a huge fan of UT football. He is preceded in death by parents, Otis Virgil and Ethel Irene Gowan Pierce; sister Doris Taylor; and brothers, Roger Pierce and Larry Pierce.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Giles County Veterans Alliance, 222 W. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or the Giles County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 321, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife Melissa Jones Pierce of Pulaski; daughters, Kristen Meadows and husband Jared, Katie Eubank, all of Minor Hill; brother Wendell Pierce of Pulaski; grandchildren, Barrett Meadows, Kamryn Meadows; several nieces and nephews, including Wayne (Pee Wee) Taylor, Brandon Ryon, Willie Boyatt, Rodney Pierce; and a host of very special friends.
