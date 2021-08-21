Mr. Ricky Dee Garrett, 68, of Lynnville died Aug. 20, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Garrett was born June 22, 1953, in Pulaski. His family remembers him as a man of few words, hardworking, a farmer and a busy body. He loved tractors, trucks, cattle, cutting hay, coon hunting, his dog, but most of all he loved his wife. They say if he couldn’t fix it, he would “Ricky Fix It,” and they will never forget “Shut that gate!” He is preceded in death by parents, C.R. Garrett and Mildred Johnson Garrett Owens; twin brother Tony Garrett; and brother-in-law Bones Odom.
Visitation will be Sunday, Aug. 22, from 5-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 23, at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be on his farm in Lynnville.
Survivors include loving wife of 49 years Peggy (Moochie) Garrett; daughters, Sabrina Adams and husband Gary, Misty Henson and husband Steve; stepson Chad Odom; grandchildren, Samantha Adams and Cody Francis, Bryan Henson and wife Tabitha, McKayla Henson; great-grandchildren, Ridgelee Francis, Lawson Francis, Preston Francis, Holden Francis; beloved dog/shadow Peaches; step-father C.E. Owens; brothers, Clifford Garrett and wife Rachel, Kerry Garrett and wife Marrissa, Nicky Garrett, Mike Garrett and wife Judy; brother-in-law Larry Odom and wife Shirley; sisters-in-law, Gail Powell and husband Jim, Brenda Odom, Wanda Garrett; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
