Mrs. Rita Anne Zimmerman Parker, 69, of Pulaski died July 5, 2021, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Parker was born Oct. 28, 1951, in Winchester, and was raised on a dairy farm where she showed cows as a young girl. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School where, in her senior year, she was voted Miss FCHS. She played in the band and was a drum majorette. Upon graduation, she attended and graduated from Martin Methodist College where she was elected Miss Martin College during her freshman year. She had a love for music and learned to play the piano and organ at an early age. She was an organist at First United Methodist Church of Winchester and also at St. Andrews UMC for over 40 years. She enjoyed playing the organ for weddings, funerals and several years at the Giles County Fair. She worked as secretary to the administrator at Giles County Hospital and as an agent for Shelter Insurance until her health forced her to retire. She fought a valiant struggle with MS for over 34 years. She is preceded in death by parents, Ed and Martha Moore Zimmerman; sister-in-law Pat Zimmerman; and nephews, Tyler Zimmerman and Dean Zimmerman.
Funeral services were July 8 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Brandon Bass officiating. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Andrew UMC Backpack Program, 831 Mill St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include husband Allen Parker of Pulaski; daughters, Alana Scruggs and husband Randy of Columbia, Alicia Parker and Michael Farnam of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Parker Scruggs, John Carter Scruggs, Buchanan Farnam; brothers, Eddie Zimmerman and Carolyn Garner, Bobby Zimmerman and wife Debbie, all of Winchester, Bill Zimmerman and wife Sherry of Gaffney, S.C.; lifelong family friends, Bill and Judy Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
