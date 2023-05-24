Mrs. Rita Faye Hughes, 61, of Pulaski died May 22, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Hughes was born Nov. 17, 1961, and was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She loved singing country and gospel music. She was a member of Word of Life. She was full of life, had a big personality and loved to make people laugh. She is preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Phares Hester; and brother Billy Ray Miller and wife Wanda.
Visitation will be Friday, May 25, from 1-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home.
Survivors include husband Harold Dean Hughes of Pulaski; sons, Wayne O’neal Snider of Pulaski, Allan Michael Snider and wife Rachel of Frankewing; daughter Brittnie Danielle Holden of Pulaski; stepsons, Tracy Dean Hughes and wife Jennifer of Lorretto, Kevin Lane Hughes and wife Tammy of Petersburg; grandchildren, Alexander Holden, Colton Allan Snider; brother Ricky O’neal Hester of Pulaski; sisters, Joyce Jeanell Green of Pulaski, Joyce Ann Alsup of Mississippi, Terry Lyn Gregoire and husband Todd of Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.