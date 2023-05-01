Mrs. Rita Kaye Daily, 65, died April 30, 2023, at STRHS.
Mrs. Daily was born Nov. 18, 1957, and was affectionately known by most as “RiRi.” She was a graduate of Beech Hill High School where she was a star All-State basketball player. She loved to tell everyone that she shot 3-pointers before there was a 3-point line. She had a zest for life that was infectious. She had a knack for conversation and that led her to a longtime career in sales, most recently with International Paper. She was an avid sports fan and spent most of her life cheering on her beloved Tennessee Volunteers. She loved her family with her whole heart. Her children, grandchildren and loving husband of nearly 50 years were her entire world. Her tenacity and strength helped her battle through an illness in the later years of her life. That illness took her voice, but her larger than life personality continued to speak volumes to the end. She is preceded in death by parents, John and Juanita O’Malley.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 3, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be Thursday, May 4, at 1 p.m. with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include husband Greg Daily of Pulaski; son Darrin Daily of Knoxville; daughter Ashley Thomas and husband David of Knoxville; grandchildren, Peyton Daily, Parker Daily, Mackensie Mason, Cooper Thomas; sisters, Karla Montgomery and husband Gerry of Pulaski, Jennifer O’Malley of Chapel Hill, Sherry Thornton of Nashville; and several nieces and nephews.
