Mr. Robert Blake Kilpatrick, 19, of Pulaski died Feb. 10, 2022, at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital.
Mr. Kilpatrick was born March 25, 2002, in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by father Junior Kilpatrick; and grandparents, Junior and Nellie Smith Fralix and Hosea and Bessie Tosh Kilpatrick.
Funeral Service were Feb. 14 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include mother Barbara Fralix Kilpatrick of Pulaski; brother James Dustin Kilpatrick of Pulaski; sisters, Rebecca Johnson of Pulaski, Tara Curtis of Lawrenceburg; grandmother Debbie Hall of Lawrenceburg; birth parents, Vickie Kilpatrick, James Kevin Curtis of Lawrenceburg; aunts, Tresa Lester and husband Tim of Leoma, Jessica Calvin of Lawrenceburg; uncle Jason Curtis of Pulaski; special friend Baylie Gauntney and family; and close friends, Jonathan Wallace and Wesley Magness.
