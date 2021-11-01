Mr. Robert (Bobby) Clark White, 80, died Oct. 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. White was born July 27, 1941, in Pulaski. He was a deacon, treasurer and active member of Second Street Church of Christ. He served as the district administrator for Tennessee District 3 Little League for many years, and operated the scoreboard and ran the chains for the Giles County Bobcats. He retired from Maremont Gabriel. He is preceded in death by parents, Paul and Doty White.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Second Street Church of Christ, 300 N. Second St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or the Giles County Little League in care of Joe Young at First National Bank.
Survivors include wife of 61 years Mary Jessie McAfee White of Pulaski; sons, Steve White and wife Norma, Tim White and wife Amanda, all of Pulaski; daughter Donna White of Pulaski; grandchildren, Caitlin Justice, Makenna Edde, Gavin White, Audry Anna Wiley and husband Daniel, Jenessa White, Larayna Perez, Hannah White, Maggie White, Sadie White; sister Paula Faye Derryberry of Pulaski; brother-in-law Jamie Neidert and wife Brenda of Huntsville, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.
