Mr. Robert Dalton Tomerlin, 86, died Aug. 19, 2020, at this home.
Mr. Tomerlin was born Dec. 26, 1933, in the Rose Hill Community. He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Hanna, a destroyer escort for aircraft carriers. He began his career in mechanical engineering/draftsman at Brown-Hayes, a part of the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., in 1961. He received citations for his work on the Mercury rocket ship, as well as his contributions to the design of the seats on Apollo 9. He ended his long career at Richland Steel, at the age of 78, but later said he thought he had retired “too early.” For the past two years, he was a regular at computer classes at the Giles County Library. Known for his wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, love of the Tennessee River, fishing, a good bargain and all things Studebaker, he will be missed by family and friends. He is preceded in death by wife of 57 years Peggy Dugger Tomerlin; daughter Katherine Tomerlin Cardinal; parents, James Walter and Lillie Mae Dickey Tomerlin; and siblings, Earl Tomerlin, Carl Tomerlin, J.C. Tomerlin, Hessie Campbell, Elizabeth Wharton, Hazel Johnson and Mae Pilkinton.
Graveside services were Aug. 21 at Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Community RFD, 114 N. Third St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughter Victoria Tomerlin Gattis and husband Tom of Pulaski; son Robert Steven Tomerlin of Pulaski; grandsons, Zachary Gattis and wife Bridgett of Lawrenceburg, John Tomerlin Gattis and Dane of Bloomfield, N.J.; great-granddaughters, Eliana Gattis, Madeline Gattis, Lillian Gattis, all of Lawrenceburg; and nephews and nieces.
