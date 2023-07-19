Mr. Robert Darwin McCluskey, 21, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute in Nashville.
Mr. McCluskey was born Aug. 2, 2001, in Columbia and was a faithful and loving son and loyal friend to all he knew. He was a musician, singer and songwriter who loved to hunt and fish and work on his trucks. He was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of West Limestone High School. He touched many lives through his music and his humble and giving heart plus his sheepish grin. He worked at Magotteaux and was a member of The Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Dean and Mae Simmons.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 20, from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 21, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Booth Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Robert and Donna McCluskey of Minor Hill; sister Adena McCluskey of Montgomery, Ala.; grandparents, R. F. and Doris McCluskey of Athens, Ala.; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of friends.
