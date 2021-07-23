Mr. Robert Glen Worsham, 78, of Elkmont, Ala., died July 21, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Worsham was born May 30, 1943, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He was known as someone who could fix anything and was always willing to lend a helping hand, day or night. He was loved by everyone who met him. He is preceded in death by parents, George Allison Worsham and Hila Christine Worsham; and sister Dorothy (Dot) Smith.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Limestone Chapel in Athens, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Cathy Worsham; daughters, Heidi Lovelady and husband Jerome, Scarlet Hardy and husband Tommy, Carol Cook and husband Larry; grandchildren, Landon Lovelady, Lillie Hardy, Jack Hardy, Christina Cook, Jacob Cook; siblings, Harold Worsham, Jane Dawson, Wanda Martin, Ann Hollis; and several nieces and nephews.
