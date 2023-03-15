Mr. Robert Hogan Sr., 87, of Lawrenceburg died March 11, 2023.
Mr. Hogan was born Jan. 5, 1936, and was a loving father, brother and grandfather. He was retired from the Lawrenceburg Sheriff’s Department. He is preceded in death by parents, Robert Allen and Willie Mae Hogan.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brothers, Jimmy Lee Hogan of Summertown, Jerry Hogan of Ethridge; sisters, Katheryn Mason of Lawrenceburg, Peggy Braddy of Lexington; children, Robert Hogan and wife Tina of Westpoint, Peggy Brown and husband Clyde, Floyd Hogan and wife Gina, Paul Hogan and wife Tracy, Leonard Hogan and wife Carol, Chris Hogan and wife Tracy, Brian Hogan, all of Lawrenceburg, Pam Elizondo and husband Poncho of Georgia, Jimmy Dale Hogan of Parsons, Brent Hogan and wife Jessica of New Prospect; 30 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
