Mr. Robert James Christian, 77, of Orem, Utah, died Aug. 23, 2022, at his son’s residence.
Mr. Christian was born Oct. 6, 1944, in Peterborough, N.H., and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a veteran and served in the U.S. Army. He was an electrical mechanical engineer. He engineered a part for a space shuttle, built his own plane, flew hang gliders and was an artist. He was a brilliant man who could figure out how anything was made. He is preceded in death by parents, Elphege Christopher and Dorothy Ruth Baker Christian; and daughter Becky Renee Christian MacDonald.
Private family memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Brian Daniel Christian and wife Emily of Leoma; grandchildren, Mallory Brooke Christian, Skyler Brian Christian, Robbie MacDonald, Angel MacDonald; great-granddaughter Kara MacDonald; sister Bonnie Newton and husband Joe of Bakersville, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Natalie May, Christopher Christian, Benjamin Christian, Meredith Collins; and wife Rosie Christian of Orem, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.