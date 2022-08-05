Mr. Robert Kenneth Jones, 82, died Aug. 3, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Jones was born July 10, 1940, in Goodspring. He retired from Maremont Gabriel and was a member of Shores Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by parents, John Kenneth and Ruth Elizabeth McDougal Jones; and brother Billy Jones.
Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Shores Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Shores Memory Garden. Masks are encouraged.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Shores Memory Garden or the charity of your choice.
Survivors include wife Marie Jones of Goodspring; daughter Karen McIntyre and husband William of Murfreesboro; sisters, Betty Gordon, Barbara Doggett and husband Paul, all of Pulaski, Glenda Thomas of Rogersville, Ala.; grandson Zach McIntyre; special friends, Chester Morris and wife Linda; and a host of other friends and relatives.
