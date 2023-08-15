Mr. Robert Kenneth (Kenny) Turner, 63, of Pulaski died Aug. 11, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Turner was born Aug. 2, 1960, in Columbia and loved his family very much. He enjoyed hunting and fishing when he could. He was an avid baseball player and a coach when his children were little. He was an industrial mechanic and electrician at Frito Lay. He is preceded in death by father Robert Lentz (Bobby) Turner and sister Cynthia Diane Turner.
Funeral services were Aug. 14 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Darlene Turner of Pulaski; daughter Angela Beech of Pulaski; sons, Kory Beech of Lawrenceburg, Josh Turner of Jacksonville, Ala., Kyle Turner and wife Cassie of Lester, Ala.; mother Christine Turner of Pulaski; nephews, Caleb Burns, Lentz Burns, both of Pulaski; 14 grandchildren; six great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.