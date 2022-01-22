Mr. Robert Lee Smith, 69, died Jan. 15, 2022.
Mr. Smith was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Giles County, and was one-of-15 children. He grew up in Pulaski and attended Bridgeforth Elementary School. As a young child, he accepted Christ, was baptized and joined St. Paul Agnew A.M.E. Church. He sang in the junior choir. He worked at Bennett-May Funeral Home, Giles Rubber Company, Floyd and Floyd Construction Company and Smith Construction Company. He loved helping people out and he loved the community. He made everyone he encountered smile and he referred to everyone as “Cuz Cuz.” One of his favorite things was talking to people and making them laugh as well as holding up traffic. He is preceded in death by parents, James and Etha Smith; sisters, Inez Houston, Virginia Smith, Peggy Howard, Doloris Smith; and brothers, Bud Smith, Dan Smith and John Thomas Smith.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Alandus Jones, Christy Jones, both of Pulaski; son Derrick Harney of Columbia; grandsons, Key Anthony McDonald, Jayce Harney; granddaughters, Kierra Reynolds, Destiny Jones, Tikia Harney; great-granddaughter Neveah Holt; sisters, Annie Bryant, Mamie Willingham, Mary McDade, Betty Conner, Helen Coleman, all of Pulaski, Amy Wright and husband Bobby of Louisville, Ky., Cappie Gilbert of Chicago; brother-in-law Robert Howard; devoted friends, Phillis Lee, Roderick Brown, Ricky Brown, Donald Barnes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
