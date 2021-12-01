Mr. Robert M. (Roby) Petty, 59, died Nov. 28, 2021.
Mr. Petty was born Oct. 1, 1962, and died doing what he loved, playing his keyboard with his band P.B.R. He is preceded in death by dad William H. (Billy) Petty and uncle Rade Winford Young.
Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 3, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Pulaski Music Department.
Survivors include mother Carolyn Young Petty; uncle William T. (Bill) Young and wife Debbie; very special friend Lisa Saleh; aunts, Peggy Young, Sandra Young; cousins, Ed T. Petty III, Ed T. Petty IV, Mary Ed Davis, Cyndy Shumate, Maudessa Faulkner, Jason Young, Chad Young, Brett Young, Lindsey Colbert, Drew Young; and many friends in the music world.
