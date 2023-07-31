Mr. Robert (Bobby) Milton Comer, 74, of Goodspring died July 28, 2023.
Mr. Comer was born Aug. 17, 1948, in Pulaski. He was a longtime logger, enjoyed throwing horseshoes and hunting ginseng, and was an avid Tennessee Vols and Titans Fan. He is preceded in death by parents, Jessie Eugene and Augusta Beatrice Foust Comer; sister Patricia Stanford and brother Kerry Gene Comer.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Cathy Mosley of Goodspring; sisters, Cindy Tucker and husband Kenny Wayne of Rogersville, Ala., Helen Yarian of Eustis, Fla., Faye Travis of Pulaski; brothers, Johnny Comer, Bill Comer and wife Patricia of Minor Hill; special friends, Mike and Vicky Watkins of Minor Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
