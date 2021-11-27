Mr. Robert Terry Fralix, 62, of Pulaski died Nov. 23, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Fralix was born March 25, 1959, in Pulaski, and was a very fun, loving and honest man who always spoke his mind. He was a practical joker who always loved to joke around. He loved his family dearly. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. He always had a very unique and keen sense of a personality. He is preceded in death by wife Sandy Fralix; brother Earl Wayne Fralix; and sisters, Bessie Mae Russell and Peggy Osborne.
Funeral services were Nov. 27 at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Old Shores Cemetery.
Survivors include brothers, Jerry Fralix of Columbia, Johnny Fralix of Lynnville; sister Mildred Flores of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.