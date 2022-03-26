Mr. Robert (Bobby) Wayne Grigsby, 53, died Feb. 15, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Grigsby was born Aug. 10, 1968, in Giles County. He attended Oak Grove MBC in Stella and maintained his faith throughout his life. He was educated in Giles County Schools. He moved to Nashville after graduation. He loved traveling, enjoying life and spending time with family and friends. He was always dressed to impress. A sports fan, his favorite was the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team. He was employed numerous years with Krystal’s Corporation where he became a manager; at Tyson Foods in Goodlettsville for many years; and recently as a security guard at various locations and at FedEx. He adored his daughter and grandson and would speak of them to everyone he met. He is preceded in death by father John Henry Grigsby; sister Beverly Marie Grigsby; grandparents, James Edward Nelson, Sallie Nelson; aunt Erma Louise Holt; and uncles, James Arthur Nelson and Willie Edward Nelson.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving daughter Donesha Marable of Lavergne; grandchild Patrick Marable; devoted mother Alice Marie Nelson of Pulaski; brothers, Robert Glen Grigsby and wife Lolita of Pulaski, Albert Lewis Grigsby and wife Kim of Lawrenceburg; sister Renee Bellafont of Elkton; five nieces; five nephews; aunts, Ruby Lee Nelson, Anna Lois Nelson, Elizabeth Nelson, all of Nashville; uncle David Wayne Grigsby of Elkton; great-uncle Kenneth Gilbert of Detroit; devoted cousin Jeffrey Nelson of Nashville; devoted friend/play brother Ken Dangerfield; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.