Mr. Robert Wayne Holland Sr., 83, died March 16, 2023.
Mr. Holland was born Sept. 19, 1939, rural Giles County. He attended Beech Hill School for 12 years and was a member of the graduating class of 1957. He furthered his education at Martin College where he played on the basketball team. He received a B.S. and M.S. degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University. He retired with 30 years of service from the Giles County School System, having served as teacher and coach at Elkton and as guidance counselor at Elkton, Beech Hill and Richland. In addition to his career as an educator, he served as a TSSAA referee for 15 years, was a real estate agent with Harwell Partners for 30 years and was active in local real estate and antique auctions for more than 40 years. He was a farmer, personal property appraiser and collector of antiques. Over the years, he served as a member of the Giles County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Giles County Co-Op, Giles County Cattlemen’s Association, Frankewing Lions Club and the American Angus Association. He also served as a 4-H volunteer leader and was a member of First Baptist Church in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Cecil Holland and Bernice Estep Holland; and wife of 38 years June Tune Holland.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, and from 1:30-2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Pisgah Cemetery. Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pisgah Cemetery Fund, c/o Brownie West, 1017 Hill Top Drive, Pulaski, TN, 38478; the Beech Hill School Reunion Fund, c/o Cindy Mitchell, 1011 Gayla Drive, Pulaski, TN, 38478; or a charity of your choice.
Survivors include wife of 17 years Betty Holland; daughter Laura Richardson and husband Chip of Pulaski; son Rob Holland and wife Tina of Columbia; bonus-children, Mike Storey and wife Deltina of Panama City, Fla., Dave Storey and wife Lori of Soddy-Daisy; grandchildren, Lexie Banks and husband Aaron, Callie Wright and husband Tyler, Reagan Kenley and husband Ben, Clark Holland; bonus-grandchildren, Courtney MacConnell and husband Ryan, Megan Storey, Heather Storey, Hannah Storey, Hunter Storey; great grandson Rush Wright; and bonus great-granddaughter Lily Storey.
