Mrs. Roberta Elrod, 85, died Jan. 1, 2022.
Mrs. Elrod was born Jan. 6, 1936, in Pulaski, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. In 1953, she married Jesse Sewell Pierce. She worked most of her adult life as a seamstress. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is preceded in death by husbands, Jesse Sewell Pierce, Waymond Elrod; daughter Judy Ann Turman; a twin brother and five siblings.
Visitation is today (Thursday) from noon-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m.. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Vickie Jo Howard and husband Virgil of Sheffield, Ala.; son Jesse Sewell Pierce Jr. and wife Nancy of South Carolina; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; special cousin Martha Flanagan of Rogersville, Ala.
