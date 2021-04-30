Mrs. Roberta Kellum, 89, died April 24, 2021.
Mrs. Kellum was born May 15, 1931, in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Mark and Ola Wilson Barnett; husband Sydney Kellum; and daughter Beulah Kellum.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, May 2, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Charles Kellum of Spring Hill, Robert Kellum of Loretto; daughters, Virginia Gail Kellum of Franklin, Brenda Moore of Columbus, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
