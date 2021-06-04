Mrs. Roberta Mauveline Wall, 78, died May 27, 2021, at the Richland Place in Nashville.
Mrs. Wall was born May 18, 1943, in Pulaski. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and retired from the U.S. Bankruptcy court after 25 years of service. She worked as a secretary for Williamson County Education Association for 10 years. She is preceded in death by parents, Charles W. and Roberta Parker Martin.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Lynnwood Cemetery with Mark Johnson officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Nelson Wall and wife Bobbie of Riverview, Fla.; and sister Maurine Evins of Pulaski.
