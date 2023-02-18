Mr. Roger Dale Thornton, 64, of Minor Hill died Feb. 16, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Thornton was born March 10, 1958, in Pulaski and was also known as Gus, Gusto, Dar and Popdaddy. He was passionate about being an over-the-road driver. His career spanned more than 40 years. He was presented with the million-mile safety award and was a mentor to numerous fellow drivers. Anyone who knew him knows he took pride in the cleanliness and upkeep of his vehicles. He wouldn’t ride in a vehicle that wasn’t clean. He was a person that couldn’t sit still. He could always be found working in the yard or out riding the gator around the farm. He truly loved his family, big rigs and old cars. Vacation time was always a special moment for him, he loved going on trips to the mountains and doing everything in his power to make his family happy. He had a big heart and would help anyone he came across. He is preceded in death by parents, Joe Guy Thornton and Doris Chapman Durham; and daughter Tiffany Renee Thornton Perkins.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery in Minor Hill.
Memorial donations may be made to St Jude’s or the St. Baldricks Foundation.
Survivors include wife of 45 years Renee Word Thornton of Minor Hill; daughter Jennifer Thornton Morgan of Minor Hill; honorary son Nevin Norwood and wife Kari of Winchester; brother Jerry Mitchell and wife Dawn of Nashville; brother-in-law Barry Joe Word and wife Paula of Minor Hill; sister-in-law Lisa Word Oliver and husband Mickey of Frankewing; grandchildren, Landon Thornton and wife Marye Kaine, Layton Smith, Cayden White and wife Alex, Sabrie Perkins; great-grandchildren, Gracen Thornton, Drake White, Swayde Thornton, soon-to-be Daxton White arriving in June; a very special person God sent to us in our time of need Zac Keeton; nephews, Nic Oliver and wife Hailey, Brody Word; and several other family members and friends.
