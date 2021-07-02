Mr. Roger Dean Newton, 67, of Prospect died June 25, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Newton was born Oct. 13, 1953, in Pulaski and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle and brother. He retired from Valley Packaging in Pulaski. He loved to play golf, fishing and tending to his garden. He is preceded in death by father Clarence Dean Newton; and brothers, Randy Lynn Newton and Michael Wayne Newton.
Funeral services were June 28 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife Pamela Jo Fry Newton of Prospect; sons, Michael Shannon Newton of Minor Hill, Roger Dean Newton II of Pulaski, Adrian Wade Henson of Prospect; grandsons, Kamron Swinney, Aiden James Turner; mother Ruby Jewel Clifton Newton of Pulaski; sisters, Linda Carr and husband Alton, Wanda Tucker and husband Clifford, all of Goodspring, Gail Luna, Debbie Britt, both of Pulaski; brothers, Ronald Newton of Pulaski, Stanley Newton and wife Donna of Chattanooga; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
