Mr. Roger Earl Laviana, 83, of Pulaski died Oct. 21, 2020.
Mr. Laviana was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired restoration architect. He was a kind and gentle soul who loved his Country, the Giles County Veterans Alliance and the Miami Dolphins. He is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Geraldine Laviana; sister Faye Laviana; and brothers, George Laviana and Earl Laviana.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Judy Mulligan Laviana of Pulaski; son Brian Staudinger of Florida; daughter Stacy Sorbelli of Cornersville; and grandchildren, Austin Sorbelli, Christopher Golenski, Courtney Staudinger, Jacob Sorbelli and Kylie Staudinger.
