Mr. Roger Maultsby, 81, of Nashville died July 28, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Maultsby was born April 14, 1940, in Pulaski. He received a bachelor’s in history from David Lipscomb University and a master’s in education as well an Ed.S from Middle Tennessee State University. He began his teaching career in the Minor Hill community and later transferred to Metro Nashville, impacting countless lives throughout his 30-plus-year tenure in both Giles and Davidson counties. He was a well-traveled man of many talents known for his straight-forward, quick-witted communication style and flair for storytelling. A gifted vocalist, he led the singing at Cool Springs Church of Christ in Pulaski for many years. He was a member of the Sunshine Singers of Nashville and toured throughout Europe several times during the 1980s. A member of the historical society, he had a deep love of architecture and preservation and was a pioneer in the East Nashville restoration movement of the 1970s and 80s. He was a docent at Belmont Mansion during his retirement years. He had a vast knowledge of history, antique furniture and old Hollywood movies, musicals and stars. He was a painter, a pilot and an exceptional cook. He will be remembered as a generous, stylish and truly unique southern gentleman. He is preceded in death by parents, Cora Lee Jones and Morris Rogers Maultsby; and sister Amy Lee Maultsby Colvett.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the cemetery across from Coolsprings Church of Christ on Minor Hill Highway.
Memorial donations may be made to Belmont Mansion (belmontmansion.com).
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brother-in-law Joe Colvett of Pulaski; niece Sandra Shugart and husband Wes of Brentwood; nephew David Colvett of Pulaski; great-nephews Cole Shugart of Nashville, Curtis Colvett of New York; and many dearly loved cousins and friends.
