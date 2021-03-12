Mr. Roger Michael (Mike) Anderson, 73, died March 6, 2021.
Mr. Anderson was born Jan. 14, 1948. He dedicated his life to helping kids grow up to become great young men and women. To every kid and staff member who attended any Boys & Girls Club during his 48 years of service, he was honored God allowed him to be in your life. Some may have known him as coach, Big Mike, Mr. Mike and/or Mr. Anderson, but the name he loved to hear above all others was papa, grandpa and dad. His last club was here in Pulaski.
Memorial services will be Saturday, March 13, at 2 p.m. at the 6th Street Boys & Girls Club, 140 6th St. NW, Decatur, Ala.
