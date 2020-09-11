Mr. Roger Stanley Hoback, 51, of Prospect died Sept. 7, 2020.
Mr. Hoback was born Jan. 16, 1969. He is preceded in death by parents, Marion Sanders Hoback and Norma Sue Cagle Hoback.
Memorial services were Sept. 10 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to Debbie Hoback, c/o Shree Wright, 105F Horseshoe St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife of 27 years Deborah Crim Hoback; sons, Roger Hoback, Terry Hoback, Will Vaughn; grandsons, Zander Hoback, Colt Vaughn; brothers, Sammy Paul Hoback and wife Marcella, Kenny Hoback and wife Kim, Chris Martin; sisters, Shree Wright and husband John, Synthia Bergstresser and husband Jeff, Shannon Johns; in-laws, Frankie Crim, Russell Crim, Darla Allen and husband Byron, Susan Sorial and husband George; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.