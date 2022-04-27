Mr. Ronald Lloyd Dawson, 75, of Pulaski died April 26, 2022, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin.
Mr. Dawson was born Sept. 5, 1946, in Carroll County, Ind. He had a love for Scooby-Doo, horror movies and hunting. He had a special love for his grandchildren and his five dogs. He is preceded in death by parents, Conrad H. and Gail Allen Dawson; son Dean Dawson; brothers, Conrad (Bud) Dawson, Gallion (Jeep) Dawson; and sisters, Connie Dawson and Pauline Caudle.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Brenda Dawson of Pulaski; sons, Dale Dawson of Lewisburg, David Dawson of Utah; stepsons, Thomas Kees and wife Kristy of Ardmore, Terry Hicks and wife Samantha of Pulaski; daughters, Dawn Dawson of Spring Hill, Darla Jones of Lewisburg, Danette Lane of Virginia; stepdaughter Melissa Hutton and Larry Dial of Lawrenceburg; and grandchildren, Cody Hicks and wife Katie, Lella Nicole Hutton and Jeremy Helton, Chis Hutton and Gracie Davis, Dory Hicks and Matthew Hicks.
