Mr. Ronald Wayne (Lurch) Jones, 59, of Pulaski died April 28, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Jones was born May 8, 1962, in Pulaski. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and a retired truck driver. He is preceded in death by parents, Billy Wayne and Linda Louise Darnell Jones; and grandparents, Waters and Hattie Jones, Jessie Darnell and Ruby McKnight.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, from 1-3 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Martha Jones of Pulaski; sons, Joshua Jones, Joseph Jones, both of Pulaski; daughter Gwen Jones of Pulaski; brothers, Terry Jones and wife Tina of Goodspring, Phillip Jones, Billy Jones, Greg Jones and wife Melissa, all of Pulaski; and five grandchildren.
