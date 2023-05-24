Ms. Ronica Marcell Smith, 57, of Ardmore, Tenn., died May 17, 2023, at her home.
Ms. Smith was born May 2, 1966, in Pulaski and was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She loved helping in any way she could. She loved her grandchildren more than anything in the world and loved to see her babies happy with a smile on their face. She loved her flowers and plants and enjoyed being outdoors working in the yard on her flowers and solar lights. She loved having the grandkids on the nice pretty days outside to grill and enjoy the sun. She absolutely loved the beach and the sandy sand and pretty blue water. She is preceded in death by mother Linda Fay Curry, brother Andy Wayne Curry, sister Telisha Tomlin and grandmother,Alberta Curry Johnson.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 27, from noon-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Old Scrouge Cemetery.
Survivors include father Hillard Wayne Curry of Ardmore, Tenn.; companion Phillip Defoe of Ardmore, Tenn.; sister Tyrena Johnson of Ardmore, Tenn.; daughters, Amelia Henderson, Amanda Houston and husband Cordell, all of Pulaski, Anna Curry of Ardmore, Tenn.; sons, Cody Smith of Ardmore, Tenn., Corey Curry of Pulaski; grandchildren, Chris, Andre, Bre, Alasia, Jordyn, Adrianna, Jr., Trevion, Briella, Addison, Allison, one unborn on the way; and nieces and nephews, Aubrey Colter, Shelby Tomlin, Austin Pentley and Whitney Pylant.
