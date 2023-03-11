Mr. Ronnie Ashford Kimbrough, 74, died March 8, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Kimbrough was born Jan. 17, 1949. He was retired from Chrysler and served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant. He is preceded in death by parents, Otis Houston Kimbrough Sr. and Edna Mae Ashford Kimbrough; son James Ronald (Jim) Kimbrough; and brother John Robert (Johnny) Kimbrough.
Funeral services were March 10 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in New Zion Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to the New Zion Cemetery Fund.
Survivors include wife Barbara Worsham Kimbrough of Pulaski; daughter Michelle Leigh Shelton and husband Anthony of Liberty Hill; daughter-in-law Kristi Kimbrough of Pulaski; brothers, Otis Kimbrough Jr. and wife June of Prospect, Danny Thomas Kimbrough and wife Renetta, Jack Kimbrough and wife Sandy, all of Pulaski; sisters, Ann Chapman of Tullahoma, Margaret McCoy and husband Chuck of Florida, Yvonne Steele of Lynnville, Cindy Kimbrough of Pulaski; sister-in-law Barbara Kimbrough; grandchildren, Josie Madison Kimbrough of Pulaski, Derek Shelton and wife Amelia of Ethridge, Danielle Cornelius and husband Justin of Lawrenceburg; great-grandchildren Emmitt Oscar Shelton, Everett Crews Shelton, Vivian Jean Cornelius; and several nieces and nephews.
