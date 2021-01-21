Mr. Ronnie Holley, 75, of Pulaski died Jan. 21, 2021.
Mr. Holley was born April 4, 1945, in Giles County. He was a member of the National Guard for 14 years, Pulaski Elks Lodge, American Legion and the Frankewing Lions Club. He was a 32nd degree Mason who belonged to the Al Menah Temple. He is preceded in death by, parents, Louis Rogers and Velna Alene Whitworth Holley; brothers, Carl Holley, Jerry Holley; and sisters, Willa Mae Greene, Deloris Holland Beckum, Martha Delaney and Elwyona Lanier.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Barbara M. Holley of Pulaski; sons, Rory Holley and wife Eali, Kelly Holley and wife Beth, all of Pulaski; grandchildren, Lauren Cox, Paige Edmundson, Grayson Holley, Morgan Holley, Tanner Holley, Layten Dunnavant, Talyer Glover; and great-grandchildren, Paxton Davis Cox and Asa Benton Glover.
