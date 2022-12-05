Mr. Ronnie (Hal) Howell Pruett, 74, of Pulaski died Dec. 1, 2022, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Pruett was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Albertville, Ala., and was a loving father and grandfather. He worked for Maremont Gabriel while he lived in Pulaski and at the end of his career he was a retired vice president of human resources for Odom’s Tennessee Pride sausage company. He worked in human resources for over 40 years. He enjoyed music, golf, softball and woodworking. He took pride in his efforts to coach little league baseball, softball and soccer teams here in Giles County. He took special pride in his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, W.O. and Eula Pruett; and brother Joe Pruett.
A private family graveside service was held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Ronnie Pruett Jr. and wife Jessie of Minor Hill, William Cochran Pruett and wife Cathy of Pulaski; daughter Mollie Pruett Alvarez and husband Chris of Pulaski; grandchildren, Allie Farr, McCormack (Mack) Pruett, Gunner Pruett, Ann Elise Alvarez, Pierce Alvarez, Endia Alvarez, Alonzo Alvarez; mother of his children Judy Cochran Pruett of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
