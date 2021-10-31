Mr. Ronnie Lane Griggs, 68, of Pulaski died Oct. 28, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mr. Griggs was born Jan. 15, 1953, in Lewisburg. He was a retired mechanic who worked at Walker Die Cast and Gary’s Wholesale Tire. He enjoyed dirt track racing and watching westerns. He loved his family and always picking on Kim and Amanda about football. He loved his grandkitties and spoiling children. He is preceded in death by parents, Hudson Mack Griggs and Thelma Golden; and daughters, Kim Griggs and Rhonda Michelle Griggs.
Visitation is today (Sunday) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Survivors include wife Donna Abernathy Griggs of Pulaski; daughter Amanda Jo Griggs of Pulaski; sisters, Arlene Miller and husband Doug of Columbia, Yvonne Farr of Lewisburg; brother Jimmy Griggs of Lewisburg; smuddy buddies, Dovie Farr, Ellie Leverette; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
